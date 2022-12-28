1peco Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $104.88 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $104.88 million and approximately $3,053.57 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00004212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $847.32 or 0.05101103 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00492564 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.73 or 0.29184685 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.