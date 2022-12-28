3,705 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,509,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

