626 Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,239. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.