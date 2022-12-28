626 Financial LLC Purchases 2,835 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.66. 40,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

