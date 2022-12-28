626 Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,801,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.