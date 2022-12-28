626 Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

626 Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 626 Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. 3,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

