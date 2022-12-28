8,575 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Zoetis makes up about 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.74. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,713. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

