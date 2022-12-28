AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the November 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 56,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

