Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $60,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.93. 31,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,016. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

