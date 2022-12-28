Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
AOD opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
