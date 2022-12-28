Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

AOD opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

