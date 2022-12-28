abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,289. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,012,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

