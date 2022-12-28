abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,289. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.