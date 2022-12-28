abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Up 149.2% in December

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,300 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the November 30th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.4 days.

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Get abrdn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.