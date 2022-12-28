Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,590. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.04. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

