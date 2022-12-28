Achain Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $283,491.83 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004461 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004285 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

