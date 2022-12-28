Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $5,524,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $1,552,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 103.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $7,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

