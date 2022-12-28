Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Adecco Group Price Performance
AHEXY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 16,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.