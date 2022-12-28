Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Price Performance

AHEXY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 16,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Adecco Group

AHEXY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Stories

