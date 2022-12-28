Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

