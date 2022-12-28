Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $481,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $2,209,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.30. 6,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,200. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

