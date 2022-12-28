Adshares Market Cap Hits $42.95 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $42.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00007582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,854 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

