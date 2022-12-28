Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $80.06

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.06 and last traded at $80.81, with a volume of 9218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

