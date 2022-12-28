Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

