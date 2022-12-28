aelf 1-Day Volume Hits $16.67 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $76.82 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,339,629 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

