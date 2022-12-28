Ag Growth International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$811.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$28.80 and a 52-week high of C$45.94.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.38.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

