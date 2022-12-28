AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

