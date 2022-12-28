Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $619,625.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $619,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,996.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $559,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

AKRO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,103. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of -0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKRO. Raymond James upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

