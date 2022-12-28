Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $168.25 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00005315 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $168.25 million and $1.19 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 191,725,767 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

