Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,556 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 4.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 238,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,957.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. 400,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,853,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

