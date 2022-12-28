Alico, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Alico has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% per year over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. Alico has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Alico will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

