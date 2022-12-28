Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.18 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $76.18 million and $628,459.40 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.01488636 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017608 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032611 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.01712905 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.