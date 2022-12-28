Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Short Interest Up 326.2% in December

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 326.2% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,287.0 days.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Wednesday. Altium has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Get Altium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altium in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.