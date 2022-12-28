Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $100.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $220.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

