AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.68. 12,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 588,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $630.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

