American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

