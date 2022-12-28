Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 10.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 40,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,607,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

