Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 40,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,607,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after buying an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

