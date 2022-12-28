Analysts Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT at $17.80

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $387,201 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 250,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

