Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $85.30

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.30.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

