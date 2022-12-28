Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

