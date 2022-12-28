Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.