Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Price Target at $17.79

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PATH opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

