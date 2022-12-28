Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Price Target at $17.79

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,175.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,261,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,010,757.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $569,169 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath Trading Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PATH opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.