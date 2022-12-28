Analyzing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $13.01 million 1.18 -$27.26 million N/A N/A Baxter International $12.78 billion 2.00 $1.28 billion ($4.72) -10.77

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -129.57% N/A -108.04% Baxter International -16.12% 22.65% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Baxter International 1 6 6 0 2.38

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baxter International beats SANUWAVE Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

