Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.51 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $147.51 million and $14.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037646 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00225752 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01554154 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,970,599.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

