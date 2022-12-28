Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $22,440.60.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40.

Alphabet stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,762,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,704,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

