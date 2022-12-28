API3 Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00007111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

