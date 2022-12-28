Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
