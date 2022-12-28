Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

