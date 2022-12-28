Ardor Market Cap Hits $68.69 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $68.69 million and $6.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00067709 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00055301 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024092 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007937 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
