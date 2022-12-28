Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 341.2% in December

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 341.2% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of ARBKF stock remained flat at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.44 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £135,453.78 and a PE ratio of 0.01.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

