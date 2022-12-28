Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. 18,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $63.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.