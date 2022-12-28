Argyle Capital Management Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 109,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 124,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,470. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

