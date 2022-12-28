Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.07 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00027299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004452 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005001 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,049,164 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.