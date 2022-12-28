Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,080 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

CPRI stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

